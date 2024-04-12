Driver who intentionally hit state police cruiser on I-495 captured in Westford, police say

A driver accused of purposely striking a Massachusetts State Police cruiser during a traffic stop on I-495 Thursday night was captured in Westford, police said Friday.

Mass. State Police said it all started when troopers stopped a stolen Toyota Camry on I-495 south in Tewksbury. A male driver got out of the car, and when he did, a female driver took control, backing into a police cruiser and almost hitting another trooper before taking off. Troopers followed the car south on the highway, but lost sight of it around exit 88 in Chelmsford.

Troopers later found the car in a parking garage off Technology Park Drive in Westford, police said. The driver, identified as 29-year-old Melissa Giuliana of Lynn, was found at a nearby hotel.

Giuliana was charged with unlicensed operation, failure to stop for police, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault with a dangerous weapon, possession of a Class A drug, leaving the scene of a property damage crash, and other driving violations.

She was also wanted on a felony warrant, according to police.

More details, including what happened to the man involved in the original traffic stop, were not immediately available.