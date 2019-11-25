Dunkin’ Sues Owner of East Boston Store After Video Surfaces Showing Scurrying Rodents

By Paige Robinson

A Dunkin’ shop in Maverick Square in East Boston temporarily closed down last week after a video of mice running around the shop went viral, and Dunkin’ is now suing the owner of the franchise.

After a Facebook video showing mice scurrying around the East Boston Dunkin’ shop gained media attention, Dunkin’ staff drove to the location on Tuesday and “required it to close immediately”, after the staff observed the conditions, according to a federal complaint filed by Dunkin’.

The next day, Dunkin’ hand-delivered the owner a notice to close the shop within 24 hours.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Rhode Island 9 hours ago

4 Charged in Shooting Death of 17-Year-Old Rhode Island Girl

rescue 8 hours ago

Trapped Driver Rescued From Car Submerged in Shrewsbury Pond

The owner, Ralph F. D’Alelio, failed to remove all Dunkin’ branding and close the shop as the company asked him to, leading to the lawsuit, Dunkin’ alleges.

The Maverick Square Dunkin’ Donuts closed on Saturday afternoon and hung a sign apologizing and telling customers to go to another location, according to a Universalhub report.

Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Auto Scene Politics U.S. & World Weird
Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us