Early morning fire destroys home in Milton

A fire ripped through a home in Milton, Massachusetts, on Monday morning.

Firefighters responded to the home on Hillside Street shortly after 7a.m. and found one person on the porch who was able to escape safely.

"Tried to make an interior attack [but] difficult conditions on the inside made them go to the outside," Milton Fire Chief Christopher Madden said.

Excessive clutter and frigid weather made it difficult for firefighters to extinguish the blaze.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

