Elderly NH Man With Dementia Missing, Last Seen in Mass., Police Say

George Blodgett was reported missing Tuesday night after telling his wife he was headed to the area of Beverly, Mass., for the evening, but was spotted in the Boston area Wednesday morning

By Kate Riccio

New Hampshire State Police

Police are asking for help in locating an elderly New Hampshire man who suffers from dementia and was reported missing on Tuesday.

George Blodgett, 81, spoke to his wife on the phone at 5 p.m. that day, when he told her he was driving to Beverly, Massachusetts, for the evening, New Hampshire State Police said. Around 9 p.m., Exeter police received a report that Blodgett did not return home.

Massachusetts State Police said he was last seen Wednesday at about 9:30 a.m. at the Gulf gas station on Market Street in Boston's Brighton neighborhood.

Blodgett was driving a black 2011 Chevrolet Equinox with the New Hampshire registration number 467-4562. The SUV was detected in Boston, Cambridge and Newton early Wednesday, before 3 a.m.

In an alert issued by New Hampshire state police, Blodgett was described as 6 feet tall and around 230 pounds, though he may seem thinner. Blodgett has gray hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a brown-checkered shirt and tan pants, police said.

2011 Black 2011 Chevrolet Equinox. Courtesy New Hampshire State Police

A Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert was issued by New Hampshire State Police, who reported that Blodgett suffers from dementia, according to his wife.

Police ask anyone with information on Blodgett's location to contact the Exeter Police Department at 603-772-1212.

