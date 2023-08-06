Electric car parked in Mass. driveway spontaneously bursts into flames

An electric vehicle that was parked outside of a home in Wareham, Massachusetts, burst into flames early Saturday morning.

Firefighters responded to a home on in the Great Hill Estates around 4:15a.m. and found the car in the driveway engulfed in flames.

According to the Wareham Fire Department, crews put out the initial fire, but 30 minutes later, the fire flared up again.

Firefighters spent three hours and over 11,000 gallons of water to fully extinguish the fire.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

"If this vehicle had been parked in a garage the results could have been disastrous," Incident Commander Chief John Kelley said in a written statement. "Electric vehicle fires are difficult to fight and present unique challenges."

Officials say the fire started spontaneously, since the car was already charged.