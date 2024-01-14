Embrace Boston Sneaker Gala kicks off at Big Night Live

The Embrace Boston Sneaker Gala is being held Sunday night at Big Night Live in the city. It's a chance to wear cool kicks for a cause.

The sneaker gala is held on Martin Luther King Jr. weekend and honors several civic, business and community leaders in the Boston area.

NOW: The Embrace Boston Sneaker Gala is officially kicking off at Big Night Live! 👟 People wearing their finest attire and coolest kicks… honoring 3 couples with the MLK and Coretta Scott King Awards @NBC10Boston @NECN pic.twitter.com/vzzpgkGSoT — Kirsten Glavin (@kirstenglavin) January 14, 2024

Three couples will be honored Sunday night with the MLK and Coretta Scott King awards, as the event raises money for Embrace Boston.

Their mission is to dismantle structural racism through the intersection of arts, culture, community, research and policy.

The vision is a radically inclusive and equitable Boston.

Embrace Boston, the organization behind the monument honoring the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King, seeks to make Boston a more equitable city.

NBC10 Boston's very own Latoyia Edwards will be emceeing part of the night, beginning at 8 p.m.