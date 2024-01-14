Boston

Embrace Boston Sneaker Gala kicks off at Big Night Live

Three couples will be honored Sunday night with the MLK and Coretta Scott King awards, as the event raises money for Embrace Boston

By Kirsten Glavin

The Embrace Boston Sneaker Gala is being held Sunday night at Big Night Live in the city. It's a chance to wear cool kicks for a cause.

The sneaker gala is held on Martin Luther King Jr. weekend and honors several civic, business and community leaders in the Boston area.

Their mission is to dismantle structural racism through the intersection of arts, culture, community, research and policy.

The vision is a radically inclusive and equitable Boston.

Embrace Boston, the organization behind the monument honoring the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King, seeks to make Boston a more equitable city.

NBC10 Boston's very own Latoyia Edwards will be emceeing part of the night, beginning at 8 p.m.

