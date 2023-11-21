Emotional holiday season begins in Lewiston after last month's tragedy

Nearly a month after mass shootings left 18 people dead in Lewiston, Maine, residents are preparing for an emotional holiday season.

The roads around Dufresne Plaza shut down Tuesday as workers hoisted Lewiston's Christmas tree up from the ground. Throughout the city, Christmas lights and decorations illuminated windows, along with blue hearts, white ribbons and memorials.

Saturday marks one month since Oct. 25, when mass shootings targeted the Just-In-Time Recreation bowling alley and Schemengees Bar and Grille.

President Joe Biden traveled to Maine to pay respects to those killed in last week's mass shootings.

With the milestone happening so close to the holiday season, some who would usually take this time to celebrate with friends and family are now honoring their memory instead.

Leroy Walker, the father of Joey Walker who was killed while working as the manager at Schemengees, says this holiday season will be one of the hardest for Auburn and Lewiston communities.

"That's what's happened to the community. Either you're broken so bad that it's a hard thing to do, or, in my case, I'm probably broken as bad as anyone, but I handle it differently," he said.

The Lewiston community came together during a high school football game Wednesday, and they got some high-profile well-wishes.

Weeks after the tragedy, some of Joey Walker's closest friends still struggle to find peace.

"I had a phone call from a good friend of his this morning that wanted to know where they can reach out for help, because they can't even go to work,” Leroy Walker said.

In order to help, the city set up a resiliency center at 184 Main St. to help neighbors cope with the immense loss. The safe space offers a safe space for community members seeking support.

President Joe Biden, members of Congress from Maine and Gov. Janet Mills spoke in Lewiston to pay respects to the people killed in the mass shootings on Oct. 25.

The Maine Museum of Innovation, Learning and Labor collected mementos from memorials throughout the city to preserve its resilient spirit.

"This whole journey is remembering and never forgetting what happened that night," said Rachel Ferrante, the museum's executive director. "Saving the community's response to those tragic events, which really showcases, I think, this community's resiliency and strength and pride of place."

Both Auburn and Lewiston plan to host their annual holiday celebrations this year, starting with thousands gathering in Auburn on Dec. 1 at Anniversary Park for a tree lighting ceremony.