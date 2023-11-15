Teen hurt during Lewiston mass shooting released from hospital

A 16-year-old who was treated at Mass General Hospital in Boston after he was shot during the mass shootings in Lewiston, Maine, last month, has been released from the hospital, his family shared in a statement Wednesday.

Gavin Robitaille was shot during a gunman's rampage at the Just-in-Time bowling alley in Lewiston.

The family previously released a statement expressing their gratitude for the support they received in the aftermath of the violence. In a new statement they said while there is a long road ahead, they are excited to have Gavin back home for the next steps in his recovery.

"We thank the talented teams at Mass General for Children and Central Maine Medical Center for their help saving Gavin and seeing all of us through our darkest moments. While we are thrilled to be back home, Gavin is beginning a long road of follow-up care, much of it in Boston for the foreseeable future. The journey ahead is long, tough and financially hard, but we count ourselves exceedingly lucky to be surrounded by friends and loved ones. We can’t thank everyone enough for the ongoing outpouring of generosity, warmth and love, as well continued respect for our privacy as we embark down a long road of healing as a family."

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

At the end of his stay, Gavin was paid a visit by Boston Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk, a meeting that the family said brought a "much-needed" smile to his face.

Biden came to Lewiston, Maine, on Friday for what presidents do in these moments of horror and grief: lend comfort to the families of the victims and show support for a reeling community.

Earlier this week one of three remaining patients from the shooting treated at Central Maine Medical Center was released. They were met with a heartfelt sendoff by doctors, nurses and the rest of the team.

“We felt that given what happened to this community on October 25, a silent, heartfelt tribute was appropriate,” said Kris Chaisson, RN, chief nursing officer.

Two patients remain hospitalized at Central Maine Medical Center in stable condition.

The Oct. 25 mass shootings left 18 people dead. The investigation into what led up to it, including questions about how warning signs reported by those who knew the shooter were appropriately handled, is ongoing.