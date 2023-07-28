Escaped NH inmate shot and killed by Miami Beach Police

A man who escaped from a transitional housing unit in New Hampshire was shot and killed by police in Miami Beach during an attempted robbery, New Hampshire correctional officials said Friday.

Darien Young, 29, was placed on escape status earlier this month after he left the grounds of the Calumet Transitional Housing Unit in Manchester never returned. The New Hampshire Department of Corrections said Friday he was involved in an attempted robbery at a store in Miami Beach, where he was shot and killed.

NBC6 in Miami reports that officers responded to the Victoria's Secret store on Lincoln Road after receiving a disturbance call around 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

The officers found a man who was armed with a knife and threatening two people. That's when an officer opened fire, hitting the suspect, according to police.

"I was able to hear the gunshots," said Shanell Santiago, who works nearby. "I heard the sound. I thought I was mesmerized a little bit. I didn't have music on. So it was clear as day."

Video obtained by NBC6 showed Miami Beach Police going door to door, evacuating shops along Lincoln Road. Another video showed officers running toward the store as two people exited, embracing each other.

The suspect, later identified as Young, was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center where he later was pronounced dead.

Young was being held on several charges in New Hampshire, including receiving stolen property, burglary, falsifying evidence and controlled drug acts prohibited and would have been eligible for parole at the end of this month, with a maximum release date of Jan. 31, 2028.

Police said the two victims were not injured and no other people at the scene were hurt.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting.

"Our agents and analysts will establish a timeline, interview officers and witnesses, and review any video, including surveillance video, body-worn camera footage, and cell phone video," FDLE said in a statement. "FDLE's investigation is limited to the shooting itself."