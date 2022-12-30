Everything You Need To Know About Massachusetts' Minimum Wage Increase

The minimum wage in Massachusetts is set to increase to $15 per hour beginning on January 1, 2023.

The minimum wage increase is part of a bill that also called for an annual August sales tax holiday and paid leave for workers. Governor Charlie Baker signed the bill into legislation during the summer of 2018.

Here's what to know about the minimum wage increase:

The law that passed

In 2018, Massachusetts passed a law where minimum wage would increase by a dollar per hour every year until reached $15 per hour in 2023.

Who benefits from the law

Employees' minimum wage will be $15 per hour from January 1, 2023

Tipped employees will also be getting a raise every year until it reached $6.75 per hour in 2023. If the total hourly rate does not add up to $15 per hour, the employer must make up the difference.

Who does it not apply to

The minimum wage applies to all employees except agricultural workers, for most of whom the minimum wage is $8, members of a religious order, workers being trained in certain educational, nonprofit, or religious organizations, and outside salespeople.

What to do if the law is not being followed

If you believe your rights have been violated in the workplace, you shout call the Fair Labor Hotline at (617) 727-3465 or file a complaint online here.

During the Fiscal Year 2022, the Fair Labor Division assessed more than $11.8 million in restitution and penalties against employers on behalf of working people in Massachusetts.

For all state wage and labor laws you can find more information here: