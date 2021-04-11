Ex-Boston Police Officer Stayed on Force Despite Abuse Allegation

A former Boston police officer and union chief, charged last August with molesting multiple children, faced child abuse allegations in the mid-1990s.
The Boston Globe reports that the Boston Police Department in 1995 filed a criminal complaint against Patrick Rose Sr. for sexual assault on a 12-year-old child.
The criminal complaint was eventually dropped, but an internal investigation concluded that Rose likely committed a crime.
Rose now faces 33 charges involving six alleged victims. He has pleaded not guilty and his lawyer says he maintains his innocence.
More on the Allegations Against Rose
Copyright AP - Associated Press