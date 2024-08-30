Explosion leaves people injured in Bellingham, police say

An explosion sent people to the hospital in Bellingham, Massachusetts, police said Friday.

The incident took place on Main Street and the scene was rendered safe, Bellingham police said, without providing more information, including how many people were hurt and how badly, or what took place.

Footage showed first responders at a gas station on Main Street.

Police said the would release more information soon; the cause was still under investigation.