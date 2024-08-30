Bellingham

Explosion leaves people injured in Bellingham, police say

Footage showed first responders at a gas station on Main Street

By Asher Klein

First responders at a gas station on Main Street in Bellingham, Massachusetts, on Friday, Aug. 30, 2024.
NBC10 Boston

An explosion sent people to the hospital in Bellingham, Massachusetts, police said Friday.

The incident took place on Main Street and the scene was rendered safe, Bellingham police said, without providing more information, including how many people were hurt and how badly, or what took place.

Footage showed first responders at a gas station on Main Street.

Police said the would release more information soon; the cause was still under investigation.

