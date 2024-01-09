Fake soap opera star, poisoned soup at heart of Townsend police probe

A woman in Townsend, Massachusetts, is at the center of a police investigation after allegations that she may have poisoned her husband with a bowl of soup.

According to court documents, Roxanne Doucette sent several text messages to someone she thought was a star in the soap opera "The Bold and The Beautiful."

"He wanted money and he wanted to meet me. It was my dream to meet a soap star," Doucette said.

In the texts, the fake star asks her for money and to leave her husband. Doucette responds by mentioning life insurance and a bowl of soup she was fixing for her husband.

"Hubby got back not feeling well. Maybe I can collect life insurance," one text messages from her read.

Doucette then followed up by saying she was preparing a meal for her husband.

"Making an amazing soup. Special potion. He will be hungry when he gets back. Just enough for him," the text message said.

Doucette's husband was hospitalized after eating the soup, but according to court documents, his toxicology report came back negative. He survived and has filed a restraining order against Doucette.

Doucette is denying the allegations. She said the soup was old, not poisonous.

"I absolutely did not poison him whatsoever. We've been married 45 years. I love my husband," Doucette said.

Police said they are investigating, but Doucette has yet to be charged in connection to what happened to her husband. She was charged with assaulting the police officer who went to collect her phone as evidence. She was ordered to be on home confinement as a result.

Police said they are working with the Middlesex County District Attorney's Office to see if more charges are appropriate. They are encouraging the public not to jump to conclusions until their investigation is complete.

"Matters like this, they draw intense interest, but the fact of the matter is, these are real people, real victims and real perpetrators. We have to take a step back and do a holistic overview," Townsend Police Chief James Sartell said.

The chief is also warning the public about scams, particularly ones that target the elderly. He said they are common, and with technology, they are becoming more advanced.