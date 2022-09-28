Local

Fall River

Fall River Man Facing Charges in Two Alleged Armed Robberies

Ronald Joncas, 56, was arrested after allegedly robbing a man at knifepoint Tuesday

By Matt Fortin

WJAR

A Fall River, Massachusetts man has been arrested and charged in connection with two alleged armed robberies this week in the city, according to the Fall River Police Department.

Ronald Joncas, who is 56 years old, was arrested Tuesday after armed robberies on Sunday and Tuesday morning, Fall River police said in a news release.

Officers responded to a report of an armed robbery at around 1 p.m. Tuesday near the corner of Oak Street and Bank Street, where someone told them a man flashed a knife and demanded money as the victim tried to get into his car, according to the release.

The victim complied, and the alleged armed robber left on foot, officers said. The victim of the robbery saw him go into a nearby home, where officers were able to find him later, based on the victim's description.

Joncas was charged for that armed robbery, as well as in connection with another armed robbery at Star Market that happened Sunday, police said.

