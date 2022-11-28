Fall River Man Killed in Fiery Crash on Thanksgiving Day

A Massachusetts man was killed in a crash on Thanksgiving morning in Westport, Massachusetts, state police say.

State police said a driver called 911 shortly after 2 a.m. on Nov. 24 to report a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 195 west just before Exit 16 in Westport. The caller said the vehicle was engulfed in flames.

The Westport Fire Department and state police responded to the scene. Once the flames were extinguished, the sole occupant of the vehicle was found dead inside.

He has since been identified as 22-year-old Holdjer Decarvalho of Fall River.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The accident remains under investigation, state police said.