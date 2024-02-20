Fall River

Fall River Popeyes worker accused of throwing tray at customer's face

A 19-year-old worker is accused of attacking a customer at the Popeyes in Fall River, Massachusetts

Scott Olson/Getty Images

A teenager working at a fast food restaurant in Fall River, Massachusetts, is accused of attacking a customer Tuesday.

NBC affiliate WJAR reported that 19-year-old Colby McCarthy was arrested after allegedly throwing a metal tray at the head of a customer at Popeyes.

Police reportedly responded to the restaurant on Pleasant Street around 6:40 p.m. after a worker and customer argued over the length of time a food order took.

The customer, a 22-year-old man, was taken to a hospital after being hit above the left eye with the tray, police said.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

McCarthy is charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

This article tagged under:

Fall RiverMassachusettsPopeyes
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us