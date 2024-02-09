Fall River shooting leaves man injured

A man was injured Friday evening in a shooting in Fall River, Massachusetts, according to NBC affiliate WJAR.
Police responded around 7:40 p.m. to Lonsdale Street, where a 34-year-old man was found suffering from gunshot wounds, the outlet reported.
The man was taken to a trauma center in critical condition, police told WJAR.
There was no immediate word on any arrests.
