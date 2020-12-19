Local

Falmouth

Falmouth Police Investigating Armed Gas Station Robbery

The suspect fled on foot with approximately $200 in cash, police said

By Staff Reports

Police are looking for a suspect in an armed robbery at a gas station in Falmouth, Massachusetts, on Saturday.

The man reportedly displayed a gun and fired a single shot into the attendant booth at Excel Gas and Repair at 94 East Falmouth Highway around 9 p.m. Friday. He then fled on foot with approximately $200 in cash, police said

There were no injuries, according to police.

The investigation into the robbery remains ongoing. Police did not immediately provide any further information.

