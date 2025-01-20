Dozens of properties vandalized in Falmouth

Vandals left behind a path of damage as they moved through neighborhoods in the Cape Cod town of Falmouth, Massachusetts, overnight, police said.

According to Falmouth police, a Department of Public Works employee first noticed some damage on Crooked Meadow Road just before 2:30 a.m. The evidence included damaged mailboxes, light fixtures, basketball hoops, lawn ornaments and flower containers.

Investigators found the vandals hit more than 50 properties on Crooked Meadow Road, Pinecrest Beach Drive, Sandpoint Shores Drive, Cottontail Circle, Shagbark Drive, Happy Hollow Road, and Blacksmith Shop Road, according to police.

With snow falling, officers were able to track the suspects through their footprints. Charges are expected, though the suspects have not been publicly identified.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with surveillance cameras that may have captured the vandals in the act is asked to contact police.