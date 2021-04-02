Fans, Businesses Eager for Rescheduled Red Sox Home Opener

The Red Sox home opener against the Baltimore Orioles is set to take place Friday following a washout Thursday that temporarily dampening excitement over the return of fans to Fenway Park.

Friday's game will be the first time fans will be allowed back inside Fenway Park in 18 months.

Rain delays the home opener at Fenway Park.

Tickets to Thursday's game can be used for the rescheduled contest on Friday.

One father and son duo drove in from New Jersey and extended their stay so they can attend the game.

"We got to stay another night," said fan and father Travis Gonick. "Wasn't planning on it, I was trying to get out of here after the game. Listen it's opening day, it's something I do with him every year so wanted to keep the tradition going."

"Having fans back, hearing that crowd, hearing people cheer - that’s going to be fantastic," Red Sox executive Sara McKenna said earlier.

Businesses, too, are eager to have fans back at the park.

Dana Van Fleet, owner of Cask and Flagon, says opening day is a sign that things may be getting back to normal.

"It's great to see the city coming back to life, there's deliveries in the area," he said. "It's coming back, I'm excited."

The Red Sox are set to welcome over 100 healthcare heroes to the ballpark for Opening Day. Through a partnership with Dell Technologies, 10,000 tickets will be distributed to healthcare workers throughout the 2021 season.

Still, the Red Sox say they’re ready to play ball and keep everyone safe. Fenway’s capacity is capped at 12%, or a little more than 4,500 people. Seating will be in pods of two, four and six.

The team has partnerships with three companies to help maintain Fenway Park’s health and safety standards, including Lysol for disinfectant and cleaning supplies; Surfacide for UV-C technology UV technology that kills 99.99% of dangerous pathogens on hard surfaces; and Airocide for air purification that uses bioconversion technology developed by NASA to eliminate harmful, airborne particulates such as bacteria, mold and viruses.

Ticketing will take place online and through the MLB's Ballpark app. Plexiglass and hand sanitizers are in place. Concession stands will be open for cash purchases. But fans are encouraged to pay for beer and hot dogs electronically.

More than 30,000 seats in the ball park have been zip-tied shut to keep people out of them and away from each other. Bags are prohibited.

The Red Sox say if you’re coming to ballpark, be patient and make sure you give yourself plenty of time. You’ll have to take a health survey before getting into Fenway.