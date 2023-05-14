Fans React to Celtics Game 7 Victory

Fans and stars alike were at TD Garden on Sunday to witness the Celtics' blowout tie-breaking game against the 76ers.

“To see the teams stay tough, and when they got that lead, they kept turning it on," said Patriots owner Robert Kraft. "We’re going to bring it home all the way this year.”

“It was an electric environment," said Patriots player Julian Edelman. "There’s a Boston vs. Philly thing that we’ve had the last decade."

The Celtics won with 24 points ahead of the 76ers by the end of the game, sending them to the Eastern Conference Finals to go against the Miami Heat.

If the Celtics do bring home a championship, Jayson Tatum will play a key role. The 3rd overall pick of the 2017 Draft broke a league record on Sunday for the most points in a Game 7 match.

“I thought he was hot as fish grease but nah I said he’s hot as whale grease. Because that dude was cooking," said a Cedric Maxwell, retired Celtic and radio broadcaster.

Philly's best hardly showed up, and former Celtics Head Coach Doc Rivers now has the most Game 7 losses of any coach in league history.

“[I] Was expecting a bounce back game from Harden after a brutal Game 5 and 6, but just did not get it," said a 76ers fan at the Garden.

Philly didn't show up in part because of how Boston's fans did after Jaylen Brown called them out following Game 6.

"Y'all love to call us out," said Brown. "I'm calling you guys out this time. The energy in the garden has been okay at best all [of] playoffs."

After Sunday's victory, Brown said this: "Way to respond. The energy in the building was through the roof, it was amazing."

“Jaylen was right!" said actor Donnie Wahlberg. "Watch our interview from a week ago. I said the same thing. It hasn’t quite been the energy level! Tonight they answered the call. Jaylen was right to call everyone out.”

Celtics fans answered the call, some even cancelling plans to see them play.

"We had an anniversary dinner planned for this week, but we decided the money was better spent on Game 7 tickets, said Brittany Hopkins.

“Wow. It was the best way to spend a five year anniversary," said Hopkin's boyfriend Sam Coveny.

Fans outside of TD Garden said Tatum's role in the Game 7 victory solidified his Celtics legacy.

"He’s stamped," said Celtics fan Benjamin Tranfaglia. "He’s solidified. He needs to bring that ring home. But after that performance and a few others? He’s stamped."