Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Fatal Shooting

Fatal Shooting of Man Under Investigation in New Bedford

The man was identified by the district attorney's office as 41-year-old Ausarmaat Rahotep

File photo of police lights
Getty Images

The fatal shooting of a man Tuesday night in New Bedford, Massachusetts, is under investigation, according to the Bristol County District Attorney's office.

Police found the victim in the area of 139 Dartmouth St. just before 10 p.m. while responding to a reported shooting, authorities said.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

New Hampshire 43 mins ago

NH's 1st Sports Betting Retail Location Opens Just Over the Mass. Border

forecast 1 hour ago

Chance Afternoon Storms for Some Ahead of Less Humid Thursday

The man was taken to St. Luke's Hospital where he later died, according to the district attorney's office.

The man was identified by the district attorney's office as 41-year-old Ausarmaat Rahotep of New Bedford.

The case is being investigated by Massachusetts State Police.

No other information was made available.

NBC10 Boston and Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Fatal ShootingNew BedfordDartmouth Street
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us