FBI, Vermont State Police to make announcement about 20-year-old missing persons case

The FBI and Vermont State Police say they will make an announcement this week about the 20-year-old missing persons case of teenager Brianna Maitland.

They have called a 1 p.m. press conference on Tuesday, 20 years to the day that Brianna went missing.

The 17-year-old was last seen during the late evening hours of March 19, 2004 as she was finishing her shift at the Black Lantern Inn in Montgomery, Vermont. According to NBC News, she had had left a note for her roommate saying she’d be home after work.

After her shift, Brianna and some coworkers hung out at the inn until around 11:20 p.m., when she reportedly left to drive home to Swanton. She was seen leaving in her 1985 Oldsmobile 88, but no one has seen her since.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The next day, Brianna’s car was discovered by police backed up onto the outside wall of a barn on an abandoned farm. Inside the car, officers found two of Brianna’s paychecks, as well as her migraine medicine and other belongings. Her car keys were missing.

Her parents didn't know they're daughter was missing until they got a call three days later from her roommate asking if they knew where Brianna was.

“She called us and asked, ‘Where's Brianna?’ We said, ‘Well, I don’t know,’” Brianna’s father Bruce told NBC News. “At the time, it was a bit concerning. But it was Brianna, and she could have been with a number of her friends.”

After calls to her friends didn't turn up anything, her parents reported her missing to police the following day.

Investigators said they first believed that Brianna might have run away, but it was later determined that she might have been a victim of foul play. There have been multiple leads followed up on over the years, but none of them have panned out.