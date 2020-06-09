Federal Agents Seize Massive Cache of Fireworks From Malden Home

Authorities seized a large cache of fireworks from a Malden, Massachusetts, home on Tuesday morning.

Federal and local authorities were seen carrying the fireworks out of a home at 101 Judson St.

Exclusive Photos: Malden Fireworks Bust

According to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, agents executed a federal search warrant at the location. A joint investigation was underway also involving Malden Police.

More than a dozen ATF agents were on scene, along with local police. Three SUVs full of fireworks were seen being removed from the home, all in huge boxes.

No further information was immediately available.