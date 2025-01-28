Donald Trump

WATCH: 6 states sue over Trump's sudden federal funding pause

The White House is pausing federal grants and loans starting Tuesday as President Donald Trump's administration begins an across-the-board ideological review of its spending

By Staff and wire reports

NBCUniversal

Attorneys general from six states — Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New York, New Jersey, Illinois and California — are filing a lawsuit to stop the Trump administration's sudden pause to federal funding.

They made the announcement at a virtual news conference Tuesday afternoon.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

"The president does not get to decide which laws to enforce, and for whom," New York Attorney General Letitia James said.

The White House is pausing federal grants and loans starting Tuesday as President Donald Trump's administration begins an across-the-board ideological review of its spending, causing confusion and panic among organizations that rely on Washington for their financial lifeline.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Administration officials said the decision was necessary to ensure that all funding complies with Trump's executive orders, which are intended to undo progressive steps on transgender rights, environmental justice and diversity, equity and inclusion, or DEI, efforts.

They also said that federal assistance to individuals would not be affected, including Social Security, Medicare, food stamps, student loans and scholarships.

More on the Trump administration

Trump Administration 7 hours ago

Legal battle looms as Trump orders a funding freeze during a review of federal loans and grants

news 2 hours ago

Trump funding freeze challenged in lawsuit by nonprofits, small business group

news 23 hours ago

Trump signs executive orders on military related to DEI, transgender troops and vaccines

NBC/The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Donald TrumpMassachusettsTrump Administration
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us