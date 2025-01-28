WATCH: 6 states sue over Trump's sudden federal funding pause

Attorneys general from six states — Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New York, New Jersey, Illinois and California — are filing a lawsuit to stop the Trump administration's sudden pause to federal funding.

They made the announcement at a virtual news conference Tuesday afternoon.

"The president does not get to decide which laws to enforce, and for whom," New York Attorney General Letitia James said.

The White House is pausing federal grants and loans starting Tuesday as President Donald Trump's administration begins an across-the-board ideological review of its spending, causing confusion and panic among organizations that rely on Washington for their financial lifeline.

Administration officials said the decision was necessary to ensure that all funding complies with Trump's executive orders, which are intended to undo progressive steps on transgender rights, environmental justice and diversity, equity and inclusion, or DEI, efforts.

They also said that federal assistance to individuals would not be affected, including Social Security, Medicare, food stamps, student loans and scholarships.