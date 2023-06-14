Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
cars

Feds tell carmakers US law preempts new Mass. right to repair law

NHTSA officials said the Massachusetts law "poses significant safety concerns" because the access to vehicle telematic data it requires could allow for manipulation of steering, acceleration, braking and air bags

By Chris Lisinski

A car being inspected via computer
NBC10 Boston

A Massachusetts law requiring automobile manufacturers to boost access to telematic vehicle data "conflicts with and therefore is preempted" by federal law, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Tuesday.

The federal government's highway division effectively told manufacturers not to comply with the Bay State's telematic data law, which has been mired in a legal battle since voters enacted it via ballot question in 2020. The law's supporters have hoped that it will broaden access to vehicle information to give consumers more choices when they need repairs.

In a letter to companies filed in federal court, NHTSA officials said the Massachusetts law "poses significant safety concerns" because the access to vehicle telematic data it requires could allow for manipulation of steering, acceleration, braking and air bags.

"A malicious actor here or abroad could utilize such open access to remotely command vehicles to operate dangerously, including attacking multiple vehicles concurrently," NHTSA Assistant Chief Counsel for Litigation and Enforcement Kerry Kolodziej wrote. "Vehicle crashes, injuries, or deaths are foreseeable outcomes of such a situation."

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

What’s happening in Massachusetts mirrors a broader battle over who has the “right to repair” increasingly complex electronic products -- from iPhones and farm tractors to the family car.

Kolodziej concluded that NHTSA "expects vehicle manufacturers to fully comply with their Federal safety obligations," which in the agency's opinion preempt the voter-approved state law.

The letter drew sharp criticism from independent auto repair shops and other groups that fought for passage of the reform, which sailed through at the ballot box with 75% of voters in support and 25% opposed.

"This is yet another delay tactic the manufacturers are using to thwart the will of their customers, Massachusetts voters," Tommy Hickey, executive director of the Right to Repair coalition, said in a statement.

NBC10 Boston's Asher Klein contributed to this report.

More on right to repair

Boston Business Journal Jun 6

Mass. AG takes steps toward enforcing automobile right-to-repair law

Massachusetts Feb 23, 2022

Subaru Buyers Caught Up in Right-To-Repair Fight Over Autos

Massachusetts Oct 3, 2020

Understanding Both Sides in the 2020 Right to Repair Ballot Question

State House News Service/NBC

This article tagged under:

cars
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Health NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us