Massachusetts

Fight at Brockton High School Monday injures staff member

The students involved in the fight will be disciplined and school police were investigating, according to a representative for Brockton Public Schools

By Asher Klein

NBC10 Boston

A staff member at Brockton High School was injured in a fight that took place Monday, officials said.

Details on what took place in the fight weren't immediately available. It's the latest in a series of violent incidents at the school, the largest high school in Massachusetts.

The students involved in the fight will be disciplined and school police were investigating, according to a representative for Brockton Public Schools. The injured staff member, who wasn't identified, was evaluated by the school nurse and sent home.

Brockton police were gathering information when asked for information by NBC10 Boston Monday afternoon.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Apparent video of the fight showed two people brawling in a hallway. It wasn't immediately clear from the footage what prompted the fight.

The state says it is working closely with Brockton Public Schools as student violence remains a problem.

Other fights at the school have been filmed, including one last month of students fighting on a stairwell.

Teachers have described the regular student violence at Brockton High School as a nightmare, and some members of the Brockton School Committee have called for members of the National Guard to be brought in to help keep the peace at the school.

That unorthodox measure was opposed by Brockton's mayor and ultimately nixed by Gov. Maura Healey last week. But she did say the state would provide a grant to pay for a public safety audit to ensure resources are in the right places.

More on the recent violence at Brockton High Schools

Brockton Feb 28

Brockton High School teachers hope for help dealing with ‘nightmare' of student violence

Brockton Feb 19

‘Kids are causing chaos': School Committee members call for National Guard presence at Brockton High

Brockton High School Feb 16

Exclusive video: Fight caught on camera as violence continues to plague Brockton High School

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsBrocktonBrockton High SchoolBrockton Public Schools
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us