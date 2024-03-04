Fight at Brockton High School Monday injures staff member

A staff member at Brockton High School was injured in a fight that took place Monday, officials said.

Details on what took place in the fight weren't immediately available. It's the latest in a series of violent incidents at the school, the largest high school in Massachusetts.

The students involved in the fight will be disciplined and school police were investigating, according to a representative for Brockton Public Schools. The injured staff member, who wasn't identified, was evaluated by the school nurse and sent home.

Brockton police were gathering information when asked for information by NBC10 Boston Monday afternoon.

Apparent video of the fight showed two people brawling in a hallway. It wasn't immediately clear from the footage what prompted the fight.

The state says it is working closely with Brockton Public Schools as student violence remains a problem.

Other fights at the school have been filmed, including one last month of students fighting on a stairwell.

Teachers have described the regular student violence at Brockton High School as a nightmare, and some members of the Brockton School Committee have called for members of the National Guard to be brought in to help keep the peace at the school.

That unorthodox measure was opposed by Brockton's mayor and ultimately nixed by Gov. Maura Healey last week. But she did say the state would provide a grant to pay for a public safety audit to ensure resources are in the right places.