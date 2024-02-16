Brockton High School

Fight caught on camera as violence continues to plague Brockton High School

High school teachers in Brockton, Massachusetts, have said student violence is putting classmates and staff in danger

By Malcolm Johnson

NBC Universal, Inc.

Violence has been a continuing problem among high school students in Brockton, Massachusetts.

Cellphone video shared with NBC10 Boston Friday shows students fighting on a stairwell in Brockton High School, the latest example of what staff members have said is an increasingly toxic environment.

Over the last few weeks, there have been several school committee meetings, with teachers saying there is a safety risk for staff and students.

One parent told NBC10 Boston Friday that school administrators that need to make immediate changes.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

"It seems to be an ongoing issue that's not getting resolved, and I think it's in direct correlation with a lack of leadership and genuine care for what these students are going through," the woman said. "Post-COVID, it's been very difficult for a lot of members of this community, and I think the focus was kind of getting things done and not how we're getting them done, and I feel like a lot of the student body has been neglected."

In December 2022, a teacher's arm was broken when trying to break up a fight. This year, administrators are still trying to find ways to curtail violence.

The next school committee meeting is at 7 p.m. on March 5.

More on Brockton High School

Brockton Feb 7

Brockton School Committee discusses violence, cellphones and a $20M deficit

Brockton Feb 1

‘This year has killed me': Teachers say violence has plagued Brockton High School

This article tagged under:

Brockton High SchoolMassachusettsBrocktonviolence
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us