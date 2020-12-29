Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Springfield

Fire at Black Church in Springfield Being Investigated as Possible Arson

Authorities are investigating the fire that heavily damaged the Martin Luther King Community Presbyterian Church

A fire early Monday morning at a Massachusetts church with a predominantly Black congregation is considered ``highly suspicious'' and is being investigated as a possible arson, authorities said.

City, state and federal authorities are investigating the fire that heavily damaged the Martin Luther King Community Presbyterian Church in Springfield, Fire Commissioner Bernard Calvi said at a news conference.

The fire was reported at about 5 a.m., and although it was limited mostly to the basement and first floor the building is now unusable, Calvi said. No one was injured.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

There have been several smaller fires in the neighborhood recently and investigators are looking into possible connections.

The FBI and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are assisting with the investigation.

A reward of up to $5,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

Local news

Massachusetts 3 hours ago

Statue Depicting Lincoln With Freed Black Man on His Knees Removed in Boston

Worcester 18 hours ago

4 Teens Charged With Throwing Bricks at Cars in Worcester

"It's terrible that someone tried to tried to burn down Martin Luther King Community Presbyterian Church,'' Mayor Domenic Sarno said. "It looks to be an arson type of situation and we are reviewing cameras.''

In 2008, a few hours after Barack Obama was elected president, a Black church in Springfield was destroyed in an intentionally set fire that authorities said was racially motivated. Three white men were arrested and convicted.

This article tagged under:

SpringfieldfireInvestigationarsonMartin Luther King Community Presbyterian Church
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us