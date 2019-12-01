Fire at Border Cafe Shuts Down Parts of Harvard Square

Firefighters responded to a 2-alarm fire at Border Cafe in Harvard Square Sunday.

A call about smoke inside the restaurant on Church Street came in around 1:30 p.m., police said. Smoke poured out of the building and into Harvard Square.

Traffic in that area will be impacted while firefighters are on scene, according to Cambridge police.

As of 3:35 p.m., Massachusetts Avenue was reopened, but Church Street remained closed.

Six fire engines, and support units were on scene. The fire was confined to the kitchen, according to Cambridge police, as it started in an exhaust duct leading through the roof of the restaurant.

The building was quickly evacuated,and no injuries were reported, according to police.