Massachusetts

Fire at Jamaica Plain home displaces 13 people

No injuries were reported, the Boston Fire Department said

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Boston Fire Department

More than a dozen people were left without a place to stay Sunday after a fire broke out at a multi-family home in Boston's Jamaica Plain neighborhood.

The Boston Fire Department said no injuries were reported after crews responded to the Centre Street home on Sunday.

The 13 displaced residents in need of temporary housing were going to be helped by the Red Cross of Massachusetts.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

