Firefighters found heavy smoke when they responded to a fire in a painting business Wednesday morning in Hopkinton, Massachusetts.

The business, which paints firetrucks, operates out of a garage on Windsor Street. The fire broke out in a vehicle inside a garage bay around 3:30 a.m.

The building was closed at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported.