Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Hanover

Fire Breaks Out Overnight in Hanover

A barn, which had been converted to a residence, is being considered a total loss

By Matt Fortin

NBC Universal, Inc.

Crews in Hanover, Massachusetts, responded early Tuesday morning to a fire, which left a barn a total loss.

A passerby called 911 reporting the fire on Whiting Street just before 2 a.m. Tuesday, according to Hanover Fire Chief Jason Cavallaro. When police arrived on scene, they found a barn that had been converted to a residence fully involved with flames.

Someone was sleeping inside, and police were able to get them out.

Fire crews were able contain the flames to the barn, leaving the home next to it unscathed.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The barn, though, was said to be a total loss.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

More Hanover News

car accident Aug 6, 2022

Pickup Truck in Hanover, Mass. Drives Off Road and into Woods

Hanover Mar 22

Sullivan's Keeps Expanding: 3rd Location Has Soft Opening

This article tagged under:

Hanover
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today Boston Restaurant Talk
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us