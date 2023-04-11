Fire Breaks Out Overnight in Hanover

Crews in Hanover, Massachusetts, responded early Tuesday morning to a fire, which left a barn a total loss.

A passerby called 911 reporting the fire on Whiting Street just before 2 a.m. Tuesday, according to Hanover Fire Chief Jason Cavallaro. When police arrived on scene, they found a barn that had been converted to a residence fully involved with flames.

Someone was sleeping inside, and police were able to get them out.

Fire crews were able contain the flames to the barn, leaving the home next to it unscathed.

The barn, though, was said to be a total loss.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.