Boston

Fire causes major damage to multi-family home in Boston

No injuries were reported

By Marc Fortier

A fire caused major damage to a multi-family home in Boston on Friday morning.

Boston fire said they responded to a home on Forest Street around 8:45 a.m. to find heavy smoke and fire in the rear on the first and second floors of the building.

The heavy fire had been knocked down as of 9:30 a.m., but fire officials said the rear of the building sustained major damage.

Fire crews remain on scene extinguishing hot spots.

