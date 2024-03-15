Local leaders plan public push to keep Boston nursing home open

A Boston nursing home is set to close its doors in July, but local leaders will be gathering Friday morning to publicly urge action on a receivership petition that would allow the state to take over management of the facility.

The Edgar P. Benjamin Healthcare Center in Mission Hill is scheduled to close on July 1, displacing 76 elderly and disabled residents.

Patients have schizophrenia, dementia and a number of medical conditions that make it hard for the home's 76 residents to grasp that the nursing home is closing in a few months.

CEO Tony Francis blames surging labor and other costs as the reason for the planned closure.

Over the past year, staff have complained about going months without paychecks, or having their checks bounce.

At the same time, lawmakers allege Francis gave himself a 300% raise since he came on as CEO in 2014 – reportedly making him the highest paid non-profit nursing home administrator in the city.

Nurses who’ve worked there for decades say they hope this public pressure will help keep the facility open.

“It’s like a dream for me. I wake up everyday. I come to work but still…are we really closing after 43 plus years? Is this what it becomes?" questioned Guerda Cadet, who is concerned about what will happen to the dozens of people who still rely on the facility for care.

“Where are they gonna go? Some of them, all they know is us. So that’s my biggest concern right now is the placement. Where are they going to go?” Marise Colsoul, director of nursing, said.

Lawmakers also plan to tour the nursing home Friday morning. The CEO has objected, saying it would cause disruption to those who live and work there.

Health care centers in Boston are facing a capacity crisis, and the shutdown of a nursing home could make matters worse.