Fire chars building in Brockton

A residential building was badly burned when a fire erupted there in Brockton, Massachusetts, on Monday, fire officials said.

No one inside was hurt, according to Brockton firefighters. Nine people live in the multi-family residence on Waverley Street.

The fire was reported just after 11 a.m., and crews arriving at the scene found heavy fire on the second floor that extended to the third floor, officials said. There was heavy charring to part of the exterior of both floors.

While initial reports indicated someone may have been trapped on the third floor of the building, firefighters found the person got out on their own before they arrived.

It wasn't immediately clear how the fire had started.