New Hampshire

Fire destroys home in Bristol, New Hampshire

It took firefighters over three hours to knock down the flames

Bristol Fire Department

A home in Bristol, New Hampshire, was destroyed by a fire over the weekend.

The incident happened just after midnight Sunday on Pine Street.

The Bristol Fire Department said two propane tanks caught fire because of the heat of the flames.

North Main Street was closed for several hours as firefighters used the fire hydrant at the intersection of North Main Street and Hobart Road, said fire officials. It took them over three hours to knock down the flames.

Fire officials said no one was home at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

