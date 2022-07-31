Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Massachusetts

Fire Displaces More Than a Dozen Residents in Quincy

The home is believed to be a total loss, according to the fire department

By Kirsten Glavin

NBC Universal, Inc.

An early morning fire at a residence in Quincy has displaced more than a dozen people, fire officials said.

The Quincy Fire Department first responded to a blaze on Bigelow Street around 3 a.m. Sunday, where officials believe the fire started outside of the home on one of the upper floors in the rear.

In all, 14 people have been displaced, fire officials said. No injuries have been reported. Three residents had to be rescued by ladder trucks, according to the department.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

One woman, who lives on the first floor of the building, told NBC10 Boston that she jumped out of a window in her unit to safety.

"When I opened the door I saw the neighbor running out and as soon as I opened the door all the smoke start billowing in the room," Amara Smith said. "One of the neighbors had to jump from that window the other ones had to be rescued by a ladder so it’s been a lot."

The home is believed to be a total loss, according to the fire department.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Weather forecast

Mostly Sunny, Highs in 80s to Cap Weekend

Boston Red Sox

Trevor Story Injury: Red Sox Star Has Hairline Fracture in Wrist

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area, as Bigelow Street was blocked off to traffic.

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsfirequincyQUINCY FIREquincy fire department
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us