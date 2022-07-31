Fire Displaces More Than a Dozen Residents in Quincy

An early morning fire at a residence in Quincy has displaced more than a dozen people, fire officials said.

The Quincy Fire Department first responded to a blaze on Bigelow Street around 3 a.m. Sunday, where officials believe the fire started outside of the home on one of the upper floors in the rear.

In all, 14 people have been displaced, fire officials said. No injuries have been reported. Three residents had to be rescued by ladder trucks, according to the department.

Firefighters continuing to shoot tons of water onto this home, nearly 4 hours after it fire started. A resident here tells me a woman jumped from her first floor window to safety. Quincy Fire Chief says this home is a total loss. @NBC10Boston pic.twitter.com/QnkM234F79 — Kirsten Glavin (@kirstenglavin) July 31, 2022

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

One woman, who lives on the first floor of the building, told NBC10 Boston that she jumped out of a window in her unit to safety.

"When I opened the door I saw the neighbor running out and as soon as I opened the door all the smoke start billowing in the room," Amara Smith said. "One of the neighbors had to jump from that window the other ones had to be rescued by a ladder so it’s been a lot."

The home is believed to be a total loss, according to the fire department.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area, as Bigelow Street was blocked off to traffic.