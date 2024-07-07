Mansfield

Fire engine struck by tractor trailer in Norton

Authorities say the tractor trailer did not stop after the accident.

Authorities are investigating an incident where a tractor-trailer hit a fire truck in Norton, Massachusetts early Sunday morning.

Mansfield Fire says the engine was struck on 495 Southbound just prior to exit 27 in Norton at around 4:30 a.m.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The fire engine sustained significant damage to to the front passenger's side, according to authorities.

Authorities say the tractor trailer did not stop after the accident.

There were no injuries reported.

If anyone has any information you are urged to contact the Foxboro State Police Barracks at 508-543-8550

This article tagged under:

Mansfield
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us