Car fire at Mass General medical clinic parking lot prompts evacuation

Firefighters were seen at the entrance to Mass General Waltham, the primary care facility run by Massachusetts General Hospital

By Asher Klein and Anthony Vega

Firefighters at the Mass General Waltham medical clinic on Monday, Dec. 11, 2023.
A car fire at a hospital parking garage in Waltham, Massachusetts, forced the evacuation of patients and staff on Monday.

Firefighters responded just after 11 a.m. to the reported fire in a basement garage at Mass General Waltham.

The fire was extinguished, but the hospital had to be evacuated due to concerns about smoke and fumes in the building, according to fire officials.

Some patients were transported by ambulance to other area hospitals, Waltham fire officials said. No injuries were reported.

A spokesperson for Mass General Brigham, the hospital's parent organization, said the fire was quickly extinguished.

“The area of the building nearest to the incident was briefly evacuated and no major injuries have been reported. Delays related to this incident have resulted in some patient appointments being rescheduled,” said spokesman Noah Brown.

Waltham police said the fire prompted an emergency road closure that would prevent access to 2nd Avenue and Bear Hill Road and also access to Interstate 95 and Winter Street. The public was asked to avoid the area.

