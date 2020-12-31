Local

Firefighter Injured Battling Blaze at Webster Auto Body Shop

The firefighter's injuries were not considered life threatening.

One firefighter was injured Wednesday night battling a fire at an auto body shop in Webster, Massachusetts.

The Department of Fire Services said firefighters responded to Twisted Piston Automotive at 137 Gore Road around 10 p.m. A third alarm was struck after the firefighter was injured to help respond to the injury as well as the blaze.

The firefighter was taken to a Worcester hospital. His injuries were not considered life threatening.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No further information was immediately available.

