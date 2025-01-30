Firefighters battle blaze in large multi-story building in Cambridge

Firefighters are battling a blaze in a large building in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on Thursday afternoon.
The fire was reported shortly after noon in a building in the 300 block of Broadway.
A photo from the scene showed heavy smoke coming from the roof of a multi-story building that appeared to be a mix of business and residential. Multiple fire vehicles were on scene, and firefighters could be seen working on the roof.
No further details were immediately available.
