Firefighters battle blaze in large multi-story building in Cambridge

Few details were immediately available

By Marc Fortier

Firefighters are battling a blaze in a large building in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on Thursday afternoon.

The fire was reported shortly after noon in a building in the 300 block of Broadway.

A photo from the scene showed heavy smoke coming from the roof of a multi-story building that appeared to be a mix of business and residential. Multiple fire vehicles were on scene, and firefighters could be seen working on the roof.

No further details were immediately available.

Massachusetts
