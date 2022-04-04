Firefighters Put Out Fire in Dorchester Triple Decker

Firefighters worked to put out heavy flames that broke out at a three-family building in Dorchester Monday morning.

The fire had spread to all three floors of the building at 28 Fifield Street by around 10:30 a.m., the Boston Fire Department said. The fire was put out shortly after 11 a.m.

People were home at the time, fire officials said, but it was not immediately clear if anyone was injured. No further information was immediately available.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

At approximately 10:30 heavy fire on all 3 floors of a occupied 3 family building. At 28 Fifield St. In Dorchester. A 3nd alarm was ordered pic.twitter.com/s3YkyIzvTs — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) April 4, 2022

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.