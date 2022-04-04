Local

Firefighters Put Out Fire in Dorchester Triple Decker

People were home at the time, fire officials said, but it was not immediately clear if anyone was injured

By Mike Manzoni

Firefighters worked to put out heavy flames that broke out at a three-family building in Dorchester Monday morning.

The fire had spread to all three floors of the building at 28 Fifield Street by around 10:30 a.m., the Boston Fire Department said. The fire was put out shortly after 11 a.m.

People were home at the time, fire officials said, but it was not immediately clear if anyone was injured. No further information was immediately available.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.

