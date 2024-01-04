Firefighters battle house fire in Gloucester

Firefighters battled a fire in a home in Gloucester, Massachusetts, on Thursday afternoon.

The fire was reported around 1 p.m. on Holly Street.

Aerial footage from the scene showed a multiple-story home that appeared to have sustained serious damage, with numerous fire department vehicles lining the street.

Smoke could still be seen coming from the building at 2 p.m.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

No further details were immediately available.