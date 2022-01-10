Firefighters Battling Major Blaze in Malden

Dozens of firefighters were working to put out a fire at a building in Malden, Massachusetts, Monday evening.
Malden police confirmed they were assisting with the fire department at the blaze on Grove Street. They didn't know if anyone had been hurt and didn't have further information.
Police asked the public to avoid the area because of the large fire.
NBC10 Boston has reached out to the Malden Fire Department.
The fire appeared to be tearing through a three-story building that houses a laundromat.
Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
The temperature could be a factor in the firefight, with frigid cold arriving on an arctic front in the Boston area Monday night.
This breaking news story will be updated when more information is available.