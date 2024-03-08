car crash

Firefighters pull driver from serious car crash on Dracut lawn

The driver was rushed to a Lowell hospital, then a trauma center in Boston

By Asher Klein

A still from cellphone video showing a car crash in Dracut, Massachusetts, at the Lowell line on Friday, March 8, 2024.
Viewer video

A driver was pulled from a serious crash that left them trapped in their car in the yard of a home in Dracut, Massachusetts, on Friday, officials said.

Video from the scene showed a damaged green Ford Mustang surrounded by firefighters.

The crash took place about 12:23 p.m. on Hildreth street, at the border of Dracut and Lowell, according to the Dracut police and fire departments. Firefighters from Dracut and Lowell worked to pull the driver, who hasn't been identified, out of the car.

The driver was rushed to a Lowell hospital, then a trauma center in Boston. Their condition wasn't immediately available.

It wasn't immediately clear how the crash took place.

This is a developing news story that will be

