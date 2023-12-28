Firefighters rescue 2 from Somerville apartment fire

Firefighters in Somerville, Massachusetts, rescued two people from an apartment fire Wednesday night, according to authorities.

The fire happened at about 11 p.m. on Highland Avenue, the Somerville Fire Department said.

When firefighters arrived, they found fire in the first floor and had to force their way into the apartment to rescue the two occupants, fire officials said.

"There was some smoke throughout the building but it's been cleared out," said Fire Chief Charles Breen. "It looks like there were...just have two occupants displaced — the two occupants of the first floor. The rest of the occupants have been allowed back into the building."

The two people were taken to the hospital, Breen said. Their conditions were unknown.

A firefighter was also hurt, according to the chief, who added that his injury doesn't "appear to be too serious."

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.