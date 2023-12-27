Massachusetts

Mail carrier attacked and robbed at Randolph apartment complex

Police are investigating after a U.S. Postal Service worker was physically assaulted at Rosemont Square in Randolph, Massachusetts, by two male suspects who stole an arrow key

Authorities are investigating the robbery of a mail carrier Wednesday afternoon in Randolph, Massachusetts.

Police in Randolph were called to the Rosemont Square apartment complex around 12:30 p.m. when a U.S. Postal Service worker reported being attacked and robbed.

Authorities say two males dressed in all black physically assaulted the man and stole an arrow key.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service said it is investigating the robbery.

There has been a recent uptick in attacks on letter carriers. One such incident happened on Canton Street in Randolph this March.

The USPS has been working to crack down on postal crimes. Monetary rewards for information leading to arrests and convictions were increased this fall as part of Project Safe Delivery.

There are some steps you can take to ensure your mail doesn't end up in the wrong hands.

