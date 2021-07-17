Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Marblehead

Firefighters Rescue Man Who Fell 16 Feet Into Crevice in Marblehead, Mass.

The victim was unable to get himself out of the crevice at Castle Island Rock Park

By Abby Vervaeke

Marblehead Fire Department

Firefighters in Marblehead, Massachusetts rescued a man who fell 16 feet into a crevice at Castle Island Rock Park on Saturday.

When fire officials arrived at the scene, they say they found an injured man who had fallen into a crevice and was not able to get himself out. Two firefighters attempted to get him out, but had to request more help, according to fire officials.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

With the help of Marblehead Police Officers and units from Atlantic Ambulance, officials were able to get the man out using ladders, ropes, harnesses and a stokes basket, according to fire officials.

The victim, whose identity has not been publicized, was transported to a Boston area hospital by Atlantic Ambulance, according to fire officials. His condition is unknown.

nantucket 11 hours ago

Nantucket-Bound Fast Ferry Collides With Fishing Boat

Massachusetts 10 hours ago

Shellfishing Banned as Red Tide Hits Massachusetts Coast

This article tagged under:

MarbleheadMarblehead policecastle island rock park
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us