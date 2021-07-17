Nantucket-Bound Fast Ferry Collides With Fishing Boat

A Coast Guard investigation is underway after a fast ferry headed to Nantucket collided with a sport-fishing boat and then a sailboat Friday night.

The fast ferry Grey Lady IV was rounding Brant Point in Nantucket Harbor around 9 p.m. when it apparently collided with the sport-fishing boat Razor Bill. The ferry then hit an unoccupied sailboat in the mooring field after the initial collision with the fishing boat knocked the vessel off course.

The bow of the fishing boat was damaged in the crash, but authorities say no one was injured.

The Coast Guard issued a no-sail order after the incident, but it has now been lifted. According to Hy-Line, which owns the Grey Lady IV vessel, all ferries are now running on schedule.