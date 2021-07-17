Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
nantucket

Nantucket-Bound Fast Ferry Collides With Fishing Boat

A Coast Guard investigation is underway after a fast ferry headed to Nantucket collided with a sport-fishing boat Friday night.

By Lara Salahi

coast guard generic1
NBC Local Media

A Coast Guard investigation is underway after a fast ferry headed to Nantucket collided with a sport-fishing boat and then a sailboat Friday night.

The fast ferry Grey Lady IV was rounding Brant Point in Nantucket Harbor around 9 p.m. when it apparently collided with the sport-fishing boat Razor Bill. The ferry then hit an unoccupied sailboat in the mooring field after the initial collision with the fishing boat knocked the vessel off course.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The bow of the fishing boat was damaged in the crash, but authorities say no one was injured.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Massachusetts 3 mins ago

Shellfishing Banned as Red Tide Hits Massachusetts Coast

Maine 3 hours ago

Maine Requires Toxic Chemical PFAS to be Phased Out by 2030

The Coast Guard issued a no-sail order after the incident, but it has now been lifted. According to Hy-Line, which owns the Grey Lady IV vessel, all ferries are now running on schedule.

This article tagged under:

nantucket
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us